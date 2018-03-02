Travis Perzynski ‘Ready to Walk Through’ Trey Ogden at LFA 34

Overall there’s not much lightweight Travis Perzynski can complain about when it comes to competition in 2017. Across multiple sports, Perzynski was able to be victorious in just about everything he tried.

“The year went very well,” Perzynski told MMAWeekly.com. “I fought (MMA) two times last year, and I only lost one Jiu-Jitsu match, so I won everything else. I’ve been training hard and it’s been going great.”

Perzynski’s strong showing last year wasn’t without its difficulties, however. Along with sports, Perzynski had to balance his job outside of fighting and time with his children along with his athletic pursuits.

“I’m tired,” said Perzynski. “A lot of hours training, working full time, and then my kids; it’s a lot of hard work but it’s paying off. Things are going as planned.

“I have my kids every weekend, and I work construction – and it was two degrees out, and I’m working eight hours in that and then going to the gym for three hours. A lot of times it doesn’t make sense, but then you win a Jiu-Jitsu tournament, you win your fights, and you realize you put hard work into that and you’ll get results from that.”

Along with scheduling his time, Perzynski had to adjust to being back fighting fulltime after taking four years off.

“Time off is a fighter’s biggest enemy, or can be,” Perzynski said. “I like staying busy or pacing things out accordingly to where you can keep going.”

This Friday in Prior Lake, Minn,, Perzynski (22-9) will look to pick up his fourth straight win overall when he faces Trey Ogden (9-2) in a 155-pound co-main event of LFA 34.

“I just have to find my distance and my eyes have to adjust and not feel rushed,” said Perzynski. “I don’t have a set game plan because (Ogden is) well-rounded in everything. Training has been good and my technique is coming around nice. I’m ready to walk through this guy, but we’ll see come Friday.”

While Perzynski would like to see himself at the top level of MMA in the future, for right now he’s focused on making MMA more of a priority going forward.

“I’d love to make it to a bigger show so I don’t have to work 40 hours a week and I can train more,” Perzynski said. “That’s the ultimate goal is to do martial arts full time. Otherwise it’s just going fight by fight and seeing where it leads.”