Travis Browne Plans to Start Title Run Starting with Derrick Lewis (UFC Halifax Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Ninth-ranked heavyweight Travis Browne is ready to get back to his winning ways at UFC Fight Night Halifax – but to do so, he has to go through eighth-ranked Derrick Lewis, who comes in off a 5-fight win streak.

