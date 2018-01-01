Top Prospect Mackenzie Dern Draws Ashley Yoder at UFC 222 in Las Vegas

Mackenzie Dern is ready to make her Octagon debut.

The top rated prospect and multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion is expected to face Ashley Yoder at UFC 222 in Las Vegas on Mar. 3.

Sources close to the contest confirmed the news to MMAWeekly on Monday following an initial report from MMAFighting.

Dern (5-0) just recently made her Invicta FC debut where she defeated Kaline Medeiros by third round submission to keep her perfect record in tact.

Dern has been viewed as one of the best up and coming fighters in the women’s strawweight division for quite a while and it was only a matter of time before she joined the UFC roster.

Yoder (5-3) will welcome Dern to the Octagon as the former “Ultimate Fighter” competitor attempts to get her first UFC win after suffering a pair of losses to Angela Hill and Justine Kish.

Dern vs. Yoder joins a growing UFC 222 line up as the fight card continues to come together as the promotion is still determining a main event for the show.