HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm – The Aftermath

Cris Cyborg punches Holly Holm at UFC 219 - UFC Photo

featuredCris Cyborg Defeats Holly Holm, Wants Megan Anderson Next at UFC 221 in Australia

UFC 219 Cyborg vs Holm Live Results

featuredUFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats

featuredCris Cyborg and Holly Holm Get Intense at UFC 219 Weigh-in (Replay)

Top Prospect Mackenzie Dern Draws Ashley Yoder at UFC 222 in Las Vegas

January 1, 2018
NoNo Comments

Mackenzie Dern is ready to make her Octagon debut.

The top rated prospect and multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion is expected to face Ashley Yoder at UFC 222 in Las Vegas on Mar. 3.

Sources close to the contest confirmed the news to MMAWeekly on Monday following an initial report from MMAFighting.

Dern (5-0) just recently made her Invicta FC debut where she defeated Kaline Medeiros by third round submission to keep her perfect record in tact.

Dern has been viewed as one of the best up and coming fighters in the women’s strawweight division for quite a while and it was only a matter of time before she joined the UFC roster.

Yoder (5-3) will welcome Dern to the Octagon as the former “Ultimate Fighter” competitor attempts to get her first UFC win after suffering a pair of losses to Angela Hill and Justine Kish.

Dern vs. Yoder joins a growing UFC 222 line up as the fight card continues to come together as the promotion is still determining a main event for the show.

 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA