Top 8 Finishes by UFC 208 Fighters (Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Check out the top 8 finishes from the some of the fighters of UFC 208 going down on Saturday, February 11, in Brooklyn, New York live on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING > Stipe Miocic Set to Defend Heavyweight Title at UFC 211

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram