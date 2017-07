Top 5 UFC 213 Main Card Fighter Finishes (Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out the top five finishes from the main card fighters of UFC 213: Nunes vs Shevchenko 2. The Pay-Per-View event takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Yoel Romero Says Michael Bisping is the Boy (UFC 213 Video)

Follow along for full UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Results and Fight Stats on Saturday, July 8, on MMAWeekly.com.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram