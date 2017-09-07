Top 5 Performances by UFC 215 Main Card Fighters

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out some of the top performances from the main card fighters of UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz Rips Conor McGregor Following Loss to Floyd Mayweather

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 9, for UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg Live Results and Fight Stats, The first UFC 215 bout is slated to begin at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT with Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg as the night’s main event fight for the flyweight title. Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko takes the co-headlining slot in a battle for Nunes’ bantamweight belt.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram