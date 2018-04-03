Top 5 Greatest UFC Rivalries: Where Do Your Favorites Rank?

(Courtesy of UFC)

Twenty-five years into the UFC’s history has given enough time for some exciting rivalries to develop, but what at the Top 5 UFC rivalries of all time?

In recent memory, we’ve had the likes of UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and his infamous grudge with Nate Diaz. Who could have seen that rivalry coming when Diaz stepped up at the last minute to help keep McGregor on the UFC 196 fight card when Rafael Dos Anjos had to withdraw?

Or what about Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate? Their stint as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter was epic. Who didn’t relish any time these two women threw down, even though Rousey came out on top both times they fought?

And even though Daniel Cormier has yet to get the better of Jon Jones in the Octagon, who can forget their rivalry, particularly outside of the Octagon when Jones and Cormier came to blows at a media day event?

A little further back, Brock Lesnar and Frank Mir’s rivalry made for an eyeball magnet. Mir submitted the WWE Superstar in his Octagon debut, only to see Lesnar storm back and crush him in the landmark UFC 100 main event.

But digging a little deeper, there are several other rivalries that deserve consideration… or maybe even the top spot, as they are the foundation that built the UFC. What about Georges St-Pierre’s classics with Matt Hughes, Matt Serra, and BJ Penn? Or how about Chuck Liddell’s rivalries with Tito Ortiz and Randy Couture? Or Hughes and his battles with Frank Trigg, one of which ended up in the UFC Hall of Fame.

To be sure, these are but a few of the epic rivalries that have shaped the match-ups that are coming our way today. Could UFC 223 be the start of more considerations for the list? What about Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk? Or maybe Max Holloway and Khabib Nurmagomedov kick off an epic run?

Leave your thoughts on the most epic UFC rivalries of all time in the comments below!