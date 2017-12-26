HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor lauging over Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre’s Coach Calls for Conor McGregor: ‘The Biggest Fight in UFC History’

featuredConor McGregor is the Sugar of MMA When What We Need is Meat

Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Shoots Down UFC Rumors, Denies He Will Ever Fight in MMA

Conor McGregor, Dana White, and Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Confirms Floyd Mayweather is in Serious Discussions for UFC Deal

Tonya Evinger Returns to Bantamweight at UFC Fight Night Austin

December 26, 2017
NoNo Comments

Former UFC featherweight title contender Tonya Evinger is one and done at 145 pounds, at least for now. 

A former Invicta FC bantamweight champion, Evinger is slated to return to the 135-pound weight class when she meets Marion Reneau at UFC Fight Night 126 on Feb. 18 in Austin, Texas. UFC officials announced the bout on Tuesday.

Evinger (19-6, 1NC) made the jump to the UFC to battle Cris “Cyborg” Justino for the featherweight title at UFC 214 in July. She vacated her Invicta FC championship to make the move, but having failed to defeat Cyborg, Evinger is returning to 135 pounds.

Prior to losing to Cyborg, Evinger had won 10 of 11 bouts, with the lone standout ruled a no contest. She’ll be looking to pick up where she left off prior to the featherweight challenge.

TRENDING > Mackenzie Dern: ‘I Think I’m Ready to Go to the UFC’

After having lost back-to-back bouts to Holly Holm and Ashlee Evans-Smith, Reneau (8-3-1) has since gone 2-0-1 in her last three bouts. She’ll be hoping to notch a victory over Evinger and claw her way into the bantamweight title picture.

UFC Fight Night Austin is expected to be headlined by a five-round welterweight tilt between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Yancy Medeiros.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA