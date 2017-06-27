Tonya Evinger Replaces Megan Anderson Against Cris Cyborg at UFC 214

Megan Anderson is out of the women’s featherweight title fight against Cris “Cyborg” Justino at UFC 214 due to personal issued. UFC officials made the announcement on Tuesday.

Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya “Triple Threat” Evinger will face Cyborg on July 29 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., in the fight card’s co-main event.

Evinger (19-5, 1 NC) is unbeaten since 2011. She’s defended her Invicta FC belt twice. She appeared on The Ultimate Fighter 18, but was defeated by Raquel Pennington during the preliminary round of the competition. She last fought in March, defeating Yana Kunitskaya by rear-naked choke. She’ll look to add a UFC championship to her resume when she face Cyborg.

Cyborg has been considered the best 145-pound female fighter in the world since 2009, and hasn’t lost a fight since 2005. She was expected to fight in the inaugural women’s featherweight title fight at UFC 208 in February, but turned the opportunity down because she didn’t want to compete until March. She’ll get her chance to add a UFC belt to her trophy case when she faces Evinger.

