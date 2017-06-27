HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredKevin Lee Scores Controversial Submission Win Over Michael Chiesa (UFC Oklahoma City Results)

UFC Chiesa vs Lee Live Results

featuredUFC Oklahoma City: Chiesa vs. Lee Live Results and Fight Stats

Chael Sonnen Bellator NYC presser

featuredChael Sonnen Batters Wanderlei Silva for Grudge Match Victory (Bellator NYC Results)

featuredMatt Mitrione Knocks Out Fedor Emelianenko After Double Knockdown (Bellator NYC Results)

Tonya Evinger Replaces Megan Anderson Against Cris Cyborg at UFC 214

June 27, 2017
3 Comments

Megan Anderson is out of the women’s featherweight title fight against Cris “Cyborg” Justino at UFC 214 due to personal issued. UFC officials made the announcement on Tuesday.

Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya “Triple Threat” Evinger will face Cyborg on July 29 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., in the fight card’s co-main event.

Evinger (19-5, 1 NC) is unbeaten since 2011. She’s defended her Invicta FC belt twice. She appeared on The Ultimate Fighter 18, but was defeated by Raquel Pennington during the preliminary round of the competition. She last fought in March, defeating Yana Kunitskaya by rear-naked choke. She’ll look to add a UFC championship to her resume when she face Cyborg.

RELATED > Holly Holm Breaks Down McGregor vs. Mayweather: ‘Anything Can Happen In a Fight’

Cyborg has been considered the best 145-pound female fighter in the world since 2009, and hasn’t lost a fight since 2005. She was expected to fight in the inaugural women’s featherweight title fight at UFC 208 in February, but turned the opportunity down because she didn’t want to compete until March. She’ll get her chance to add a UFC belt to her trophy case when she faces Evinger.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Richard Odoms Looking to Finish Jared Vandera...

Jun 27, 2017No Comments23 Views

Richard Odoms (12-3) turns his focus towards Friday in Oklahoma, when he takes on Jared Vanderaa (5-0) in a heavyweight championship main event at LFA 15.

Jon Fitch ‘Can’...

With WSOF transitioning into Professional Fighters League, Jon Fitch

Jun 27, 2017
Bibiano Fernandes

Bibiano Fernandes to Face A...

Bibiano Fernandes is set to defend his bantamweight title

Jun 27, 2017
Tony Ferguson UFC 209 scrum

Tony Ferguson Lays Out Term...

Tony Ferguson realizes he is in the driver's seat

Jun 27, 2017
  • Darin

    Hoo boy…..

  • TRT-rex

    So Meagan post on her ig a pic that she was tested by USADA! A few hours later she pulls outta fight for “personal reasons”! Kinda fishy! Lol

  • TheCerealKiller

    Yawn.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA