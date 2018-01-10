HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tonya Evinger Out; Marion Reneau Awaits New Opponent for UFC Fight Night in Austin

January 10, 2018
Former Invicta FC champion Tonya Evinger has been forced out of her upcoming bout at UFC Fight Night in Austin, Tex. against Marion Reneau due to injury

Evinger confirmed her withdrawal from the card on Tuesday following an initial report from Fansided that she was being forced out of the fight taking place on Feb. 18.

“I’m just not ready to talk bout it all, I’m heartbroken and have never had an injury this bad,” Evinger wrote on Twitter. “It’s been an emotional week for me and I’ve been crying over this for four days now so just give me a minute to process everything and figure out what I’m [gonna] do.”

Evinger was scheduled to make her UFC bantamweight debut on the card after her first appearance inside the Octagon took place last July at featherweight when she lost to Cris Cyborg in a championship match at UFC 214. 

With Evinger out, Reneau awaits word from the UFC on a potential replacement with the fight card only a few weeks away. Reneau is coming off a TKO win in her last fight while mounting a 2-0-1 record in her past three fights.

UFC officials have yet to make any announcements regarding the change to the card. 

               

