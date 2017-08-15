Tony Martin vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier Added to UFC Fight Night Pittsburgh

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 15, 2017
A lightweight bout between Tony Martin and Olivier Aubin-Mercier has been added to the UFC Fight Night 116 fight card slated for Sept. 16 in Pittsburgh. UFC officials announced the match-up on Tuesday.

Martin (12-3) made his promotional debut as an undefeated prospect in February 2014. He was defeated in this first two Octagon appearances, but regrouped. The 27-year-old is currently riding a three-fight winning streak. He last fought in June defeating Johnny Case by unanimous decision. He’ll look to keep the streak alive at the PPG Paints Arena in September.

Aubin-Mercier (9-2) appeared on The Ultimate Fighter Nations: Canada vs. Australia in 2014 and advanced to the tournament finals where he was defeated by Chad Laprise. He went on to win five of his next six outings and enters the bout with Martin on a two-fight winning streak. “The Quebec Kid” looks to continue his winning ways when he takes on Martin.

UFC Fight Night 116 is headlined by a middleweight bout between former champion Luke Rockhold and former World Series of Fighting titleholder David Branch. The event will be the third time Pittsburgh has hosted a UFC fight card.

