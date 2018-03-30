HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ronda Rousey WWE First Appearance

featuredRonda Rousey on Leaving the UFC Behind: ‘I Have No Regrets’

Michael Chiesa comments on Conor McGregor

featuredMichael Chiesa: ‘Screw You’ if Conor McGregor Tries to Jump the Line

Joanna Jedrzejczyk - TUF 23 Finale

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk Planned on Move to Flyweight But Now Sole Focus is Winning Back Strawweight Title

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 exclusive MMAWeekly.com interview

featuredRose Namajunas: Exclusive UFC 223 Extended Video Interview

Tony Ferguson’s Dream Fight is Georges St-Pierre, Not Conor McGregor

March 30, 2018
NoNo Comments

Tony Ferguson has dream fights like everybody else in the UFC but he might be one of the few people who doesn’t seem to care much about ever facing Conor McGregor.

As it turns out, Ferguson is happy to face Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 223 main event to determine a new undisputed lightweight champion but even the belt isn’t all that important to him in the long run.

That probably explains why Ferguson doesn’t feel like McGregor’s shadow is looming over the division because he’s still clutching a lightweight title right now.

Rather than chase down McGregor and his ‘red panty night’ guarantee, Ferguson would much rather face the toughest challenge possible in his dream fight and that would mean taking on the longest reigning welterweight champion in UFC history.

“GSP,” Ferguson said while naming Georges St-Pierre as his dream opponent at a media luncheon on Thursday. “I mean, that’s what I signed up for in the beginning. I was 170 pounds. 155 [pounds] was forced on me. 170 pounds — where I have 12 fights.”

“A GSP match, I mean really, he wants a money fight, but he’s an athlete. We all have to pay bills. You’ve got to pay your taxes. Pay attention because when you’re not doing it and you’re not paying attention and you’re going on just fighting for money fights, you forget and [the title] becomes tarnished.”

St-Pierre returned to the UFC this past November where he won the middleweight title with a third round submission victory over Michael Bisping to become a two-division champion after defending the welterweight belt on nine occasions before taking nearly four years off from the sport.

In recent weeks, St-Pierre has said that he hopes to fight again one day after dealing with a crippling bout of ulcerative colitis and dropping down to lightweight to win a third world title might just be the kind of matchup that would entice him to return.

Ferguson certainly sounds ready for the challenge if St-Pierre ever wants to come back and take on the best lightweight in the world.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA