Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee: UFC 216 Inside the Octagon Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will crown an interim lightweight champion on Saturday when Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee meet in the UFC 216 main event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Conor McGregor holds the UFC’s 155-pound title but hasn’t defended the belt since winning it at UFC 205 in November 2016.

Lee (16-2) is on a five-fight winning streak. Ferguson (22-3) hasn’t lost since 2012 and his on a nine-fight winning streak. One will walk about with a UFC belt. Check out this ‘Inside the Octagon’ preview of Saturday’s main event.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee full live results and fight stats on Saturday with the first fight scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

