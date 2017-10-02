Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee: UFC 216 Countdown Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a closer look at the UFC 216 main event. Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While Ferguson and Lee a facing off, with the winner hoping for a shot at lightweight champion Conor McGregor, the UFC’s only flyweight champion, Demetrious Johnson, attempts a record-setting eleventh defense of his title when he fights Ray Borg in the UFC 216 co-main event on Saturday. The fight card also includes a heavyweight showdown between former champion Fabricio Werdum and rising contender Derrick Lewis.

