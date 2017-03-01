Tony Ferguson Upset About Khabib Nurmagomedov Team Surrounding His (video)

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team surrounded Tony Ferguson’s team and Ferguson isn’t happy about it. Ferguson commented on the situation at the UFC 209 workout scrum.

