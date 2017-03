Tony Ferguson to Conor McGregor: ‘Vacate the Belt Right Now’

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Tony Ferguson sat down with Kenny Florian and Tyron Woodley to discuss Khabib Nurmagomedov missing weight and his hopes for Conor McGregor to vacate the UFC lightweight championship.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Pays Nevada Fine; Floyd Mayweather Bout One Step Closer

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram