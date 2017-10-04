Tony Ferguson to Conor McGregor: ‘Defend or Vacate, Bitch!’

               

October 4, 2017
Tony Ferguson had a pointed message for UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, “Defend or vacate, bitch!”

Ferguson will meet Kevin Lee in the UFC 216 main event on Oct. 7, 2017, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They square off for the interim version of McGregor’s belt, but as far as Ferguson is concerned, it’s time for the Irishman to get back in the Octagon and defend his belt.

McGregor has spent the past year pursuing Floyd Mayweather. The two eventually fought in a boxing match, where McGregor lost via a 10th round TKO. The last time he set foot in the Octagon was when he took the belt from Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November of 2016.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee full live results and fight stats on Saturday with the first fight scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.

