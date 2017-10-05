Tony Ferguson: ‘The Belt is Not That Important; I Want the Hall of Fame’

Although Tony Ferguson acknowledges that the interim UFC lightweight championship is important, it’s not of the ultimate importance to him. Though he knows he first has to get past Kevin Lee at UFC 216, Ferguson has his sights set on the bigger picture.

The belt is only part of the journey for Ferguson, who has his sights set on the UFC Hall of Fame and even bigger things.

Aside from his aspirations, Ferguson also chimed in on his training at Big Bear in California, where the locations name took on an entirely too real meaning for him after he had a run-in with the local wildlife.

