Tony Ferguson Takes Brock Lesnar’s Advice to the Octagon

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 216 Embedded, interim lightweight title contender Tony Ferguson does some top-secret training with Eddie Bravo before road-tripping to Las Vegas. Opponent Kevin Lee keeps his mind sharp with a fight night simulation with his coach. Heavyweight Fabricio Werdum takes over the UFC Performance Institute with his team, and opponent Derrick Lewis goes hard at his home gym in Houston. Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson gets settled in Los Angeles for a day of media obligations, while title contender Ray Borg spends time with his family and pets.

TRENDING > Matt Hughes Emotional, but Smiling as He Honors Nurses Who Treated Him After Car Accident

UFC 216 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 216 taking place Saturday, October 7 on Pay-Per-View.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee full live results and fight stats on Saturday with the first fight scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram