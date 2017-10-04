Tony Ferguson Surprises Kevin Lee and Dana White During UFC 216 Face-Offs (Video)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Check out the UFC 216 Ultimate Media Day face-offs where UFC president Dana White was on guard, particularly for main eventers Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee.

Though they made it through the staredowns without too much trouble, Ferguson managed to throw a little surprise on White and Lee just before the exited the stage.

TRENDING > Matt Hughes Emotional, but Smiling as He Honors Nurses Who Treated Him After Car Accident

The full UFC 216 pay-per-view main card posed for photographers, including UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and challenger Ray Borg, along with heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee full live results and fight stats on Saturday with the first fight scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram