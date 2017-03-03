Tony Ferguson Sends Khabib Nurmagomedov a Message

During the lead up to Saturday’s UFC 209 pay-per-view event, lightweight contenders Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson engaged in a heated war of words. The two were slated to fight for the interim lightweight title in the fight card’s co-main event, but Nurmagomedov was pulled from the fight after failing to show up to the weigh-in.

The 28-year-old was hospitalized late Thursday evening due to complications with his weight cut. He was treated at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center and discharged, but the title bout was canceled on doctor’s recommendation.

After the fight was officially canceled, Ferguson sent Nurmagomedov a message via Twitter wishing him a speedy recovery. “I hope you feel better Khabib, I pray for your recovery, I mean it, get better,” he wrote.

The fight promotion has signed the fight between the two on three occasions with each having to withdraw due to injury prior to Friday’s situation. It’s unclear whether or not the UFC will seek to rebook the fight at a later date.

