Tony Ferguson Rips Eddie Alvarez and His ‘Most Violent Fighter’ Title

Tony Ferguson has heard enough about ‘the most violent’ fighter title in the UFC.

Just recently, former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez touted himself as the ‘most violent fighter’ in the UFC after he took out previously undefeated fighter Justin Gaethje by third round knockout in their bout at UFC 218.

Afterwards, Alvarez criticized the value of an actual UFC title, considering there are two lightweight champions currently between Ferguson and missing in action Irishman Conor McGregor.

Well that didn’t sit too well with Ferguson, who unleashed on Alvarez via a post on Twitter on late Thursday night.

“My belt can hold more weight than yours ever could, Eddie Alvarez,” Ferguson wrote. “10 straight [wins] and all bloodbaths. I’d make up titles, too, if I was sour from being KO’d by a featherweight in a title fight.

“Dana White, you hired a bunch of b–ches. I beat em all.”

My Belt Can Hold More Weight Than Yours Ever Could @Ealvarezfight 10Str8 & All Bloodbaths. I'd Make Up Titles Too If I Was Sour From Bein' KO'd By A Featherweight In Title Fight- @Danawhite You Hired A Bunch Of Bitches, I Beat Em' All #DefendorVacate MF'er ???@thenotoriousmma — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 15, 2017

Ferguson was referencing Alvarez loss to McGregor last year where he was defeated by second round TKO, which cost him the UFC lightweight championship.

Of course it didn’t take Alvarez long to respond while also stating that he actually wasn’t interested in a fight with the interim lightweight champion.

I would rip your skinny body apart if I cared to fight you , but I don't care to fight You soo … Merry Christmas "Champ" ??? — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) December 15, 2017

By all accounts, Ferguson is waiting for an eventual matchup with Conor McGregor whenever he returns but if that fight isn’t available, perhaps Alvarez could be a potential opponent down the road in 2018.

