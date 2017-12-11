Tony Ferguson Reveals Targeted Return Date Following ‘Minor’ Elbow Surgery

               

Georges St-Pierre

December 11, 2017
UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson underwent elbow surgery last week but it turns out the procedure won’t keep him sidelined for very long.

Ferguson just fought in October when he captured interim title with a submission win against Kevin Lee and he now awaits the return of lightweight champion Conor McGregor so they can hopefully unify the belts next year.

According to Ferguson, the surgery he had on his elbow wasn’t serious and he should be able to return no later than March or April next year.

“Twas a very minor surgery and now getting ready to unify my belt with McNuggets [Conor McGregor] in the first fourth of the year (March-April) as recovery is going great.”

"Keep Em' Sharp" So I Asked Doc If He Could Make My Elbows Any More Sharper ?? Well… w/ A Wink & A Nod It Was Done!!! T'Was A Very Minor Surgery & Now Getting Ready To Unify My Belt W/ McNuggets @thenotoriousmma In The 1st 1/4 Of The Year (March – April) As Recovery Is Going Great!!! #DefendorVacate MF'er??? The First Day Of Therapy Was Huge, "I Never Liked Sitting On The Sidelines" ?✌️@repair_sports_institute_hb Almost To Full Flexibility & Next Is Strength ?️Thanks Doctor Mora, @danawhite & @ufc For The OrthoScope It Was A Success #TSKYH Great Job ? , I Look Forward To Kicking McNuggets Ass & Defending My Strap For A Decade Or Two ????? #AndTheNew #TonyFergusonMMA SnapJitsu™ #SnapDownCity My Mat MF'ers ???

A post shared by @TonyFergusonxt (@tonyfergusonxt) on

There has been a lot of speculation about when McGregor might finally return to the Octagon after not fighting at all in the UFC during 2017. Instead, McGregor focused on his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in August before taking off the rest of the year.

McGregor has stated that he plans to fight in 2018 but he’s still in negotiations with the UFC on a more lucrative deal before he actually signs on to face anybody on any specific date.

The good news is McGregor will have some time with Ferguson on the shelf for a little while as he mends his surgically repaired elbow.

