Tony Ferguson Responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Challenge Following UFC 219

UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson didn’t seem to care much for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s challenge following his win at UFC 219 on Saturday night.

After putting a three round beat down on Edson Barboza, Nurmagomedov spoke to the media at the post fight press conference where he tossed out a rather unique idea for his next fight.

“I want to catch somebody. Tony or Conor [McGregor], doesn’t matter or maybe they’re going to fight each other or doesn’t matter. If the UFC approves, maybe I can fight with these guys same night. I swear I don’t joke,” Nurmagomedov said.

“If the UFC makes this, I can fight same night. I can fight with these guys same night.”

Well Ferguson didn’t seem all that impressed by the idea as he countered the offer with one of his own while also hinting at a future in the welterweight division as well.

Don't Care If The @ufc Approves, I'll Cut @TheNotoriousMMA … Drop @TeamKhabib & Move Up To Welterweight Either B4 Or After I'm Done w/ This Division & Rid It Of The Trash At The Top. Pollution Has Accumilated Over The Years, Time To Clean House #DefendOrVacate???-TheeChamp https://t.co/l6XkH50ZQY — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 31, 2017

Ferguson has been scheduled to face Nurmagomedov on three separate occasions in the past, but unfortunately none of those bouts have ever actually happened.

Right now, Ferguson is recovering from elbow surgery that’s expected to keep him out until March or April and then he might just defend his title against Nurmagomedov while the UFC continues to wait on McGregor to return.