Tony Ferguson Out; Max Holloway Faces Khabib Nurmagomedov in New UFC 223 Main Event

April 1, 2018
A knee injury has forced interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson out of UFC 223 but in his place will step featherweight king Max Holloway who will face Khabib Nurmagomedov in the new main event this Saturday night in Brooklyn.

Not only will Holloway take the fight with Nurmagomedov on short notice but the bout will determine a new lightweight champion in the UFC. As for Ferguson, he has been stripped of his interim lightweight title to make room for Nurmagomedov and Holloway to battle for the undisputed championship on Saturday night. 

It was a crazy turn of events after Ferguson suffered a knee injury just days away from meeting Nurmagomedov in one of the most highly anticipated fights of 2018. This is the fourth time a matchup between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov has been cancelled as it begins to look like this fight is cursed to never actually happen.

Thankfully, Holloway was willing to step up to the challenge with an opportunity to become the second ever simultaneous two division champion while facing a very tough challenge in Nurmagomedov in just six days.

Holloway has been out due to an ankle injury but his recovery has been going well and it appears he will return with a chance to add a second title to his resume after winning and defending the featherweight crown last year.

As for Nurmagomedov, he will still fight for the lightweight championship, although he now faces a much different challenge in Holloway than what he was preparing for with Ferguson.

Nurmagomedov vs. Holloway will now headline the UFC 223 card on Saturday night with strawweight champion Rose Namajunas facing Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event.

               

