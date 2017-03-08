HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - UFC 205 press conference

featuredConor McGregor Takes On UFC: ‘This is What I’m Owed Now. Pay Me’

featuredUFC 209 Fighter Salaries Overshadow Total Gate Receipts

featuredTyron Woodley Narrowly Defeats Stephen Thompson (UFC 209 Results)

UFC 209 Live Results

featuredUFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

Tony Ferguson Not Happy About Not Getting Paid His Full UFC 209 Show Money

March 8, 2017
2 Comments

Tony Ferguson was not paid his full UFC 209 show money, as many believed, and he’s not happy about it.

“I think they should take care of their fighters a little bit more, the ones that really put in their time and effort and really grind for them, because I’m one of those dudes, man,” Ferguson said in an interview with MMAjunkie on Tuesday. “I’m one of those grinders, and I’ve never bashed my company.”

Ferguson had been slated to face Khabib Nurmagomedov in a battle for the interim lightweight title on Saturday, March 4, at UFC 209. Nurmagomedov, however, was taken to the hospital due to weight management medical issues several hours prior to the official weigh-in on Friday.

Ferguson made weight, but upon advice of doctors, Nurmagomedov was yanked from the fight.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Takes On UFC: ‘This is What I’m Owed Now. Pay Me’

The UFC tried, even that late in the game, to line Ferguson up with another opponent, Michael Johnson. Ferguson and the UFC couldn’t come to terms on a deal though, as Ferguson said that he wasn’t willing to take a pay cut for the bout.

Had the fight with Nurmagomedov taken place, Ferguson was contracted to be paid $250,000 to show and another $250,000 if he had won. The UFC apparently didn’t want to pay him that to fight Johnson. When neither fight happened, Ferguson told MMAJunkie that he was paid less than half of his show money.

“It was like a slap to the face,” Ferguson said. “My training expenses were a lot larger than any other fight I’ve ever done because this was supposed to be the biggest fight of my career. So now I’m sitting here, and it’s like, what is my worth to the UFC? Like, do I not fight enough? Do I not bleed enough for them? It’s going through my head right now, because I didn’t lose. I did everything in my power that I could to show up on that scale, and that’s what I thought we were going to do. That’s why you call it show money.”

An unidentified UFC official confirmed to MMAJunkie that Ferguson was paid a six-figure sum, defending the promotion’s decision not to pay him his full show money because his contracted compensation was linked to the interim title fight. The official also pointed out that the promotion still paid him despite having no obligation to do so under his bout agreement.

It still didn’t sit well with Ferguson.

“How am I supposed to like the company I work for if (it’s) short-changing me?” Ferguson posed. “(UFC president Dana White) was telling me he was taking a loss from this, and I’ll bet you he’s somewhere out on his boat, or doing something on his jet, laying $250,000 down on a craps table.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Relive Vitor Belfort’s Knockout of Luke...

Mar 08, 2017No Comments14 Views

Vitor Belfort welcomed Strikeforce great turned eventual UFC middleweight champ Luke Rockhold in 2013, with an impressive first-round knockout victory.

Daniel Cormier UFC 200 Post-Fight

Daniel Cormier Miffed Over ...

Daniel Cormier is a little miffed over the official

Mar 08, 2017
Conor McGregor - UFC 205 press conference

Conor McGregor Takes On UFC...

Two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is taking on the

Mar 08, 2017
Megan Anderson and Cris Cyborg

Megan Anderson: One Day Cri...

Invicta FC interim featherweight champion Megan Anderson held a

Mar 08, 2017
  • SHORT_BUS

    He made weight, why wasn’t he paid his full show money? Yet another reason the fighters need to form a union / association. They need representation and a collective voice to look ensure dealings with the company aren’t just a one way conversation.

  • Stephen Quadros

    Wow that sucks for Tony

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA