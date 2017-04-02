HOT OFF THE WIRE
King Mo Lawal def Rampage Jackson

featuredKing Mo Exacts Revenge on Rampage Jackson at Bellator 175

featuredTyron Woodley Thinks Georges St-Pierre Won’t Fight, Calls Out Michael Bisping

featuredConor McGregor Won’t Be Exiting UFC Anytime Soon

Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredJon Jones Clears Probation, Remains Unable to Return to UFC

Tony Ferguson ‘Needs Assurances’ to Fight Khabib Nurmagomedov

April 2, 2017
1 Comment

UFC matchmakers have put together a fight between top lightweight contenders Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson three times, but the two have still never fought. They were first slated to meet at The Ultimate Fighter 22 Finale in December 15, but Nurmagomedov pulled out of the bout due to injury. Bout agreements were signed for them to fight at UFC on FOX 19 in April 2016, but Ferguson was forced out of the event with a health issue.

The third time the fight promotion matched the two against each other was supposed to be for the interim UFC lightweight title in the UFC 209 co-main event on March 4. Both arrived in Las Vegas without injury and participated in the pre-fight press conference and the open workouts for the media during fight week. The fight fell through hours before weigh-ins when Nurmagomedov was hospitalized while attempting to cut weight.

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley Thinks Georges St-Pierre Won’t Fight, Calls Out Michael Bisping

Khabib Nurmagomedov & Tony Ferguson UFC 209 media dayDespite the history of the fight not happening, Ferguson would still be open to a fight with the Russian, but would need some ‘assurances.’

“I would love to have the fight. Putting up with the whole entire camp again and going through all the battles between… It just puts a salty taste in my mouth. It’s like going out there and swimming in the ocean; you know it’s good for you, but it puts that taste in your mouth,” he said.

“The Khabib fight, I would be cool with that because it’s a fight that I want. I want this fight. The fans want this fight,” he added. “I wouldn’t mind training for it again. There would have to be some assurances for it.”

Eventually, “El Cucuy” and “The Eagle” will meet in the cage. Whether or not the UFC is prepared to schedule it for a fourth time anytime soon remains to be seen.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Luke Rockhold Says McGregor vs. Mayweather is...

Apr 02, 20171 Comment18 Views

Former UFC middleweight champ Luke Rockhold thinks a boxing fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather would be good for the UFC.

Conor McGregor explodes at MSG media

Conor McGregor Walks Michae...

On St. Patrick's Day, Conor McGregor walked Michael Conlan

Apr 02, 2017
Ryan Bader Bellator promo shoot

Ryan Bader Gets His Bellato...

How do you think Ryan Bader looks in Bellator

Apr 02, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals...

In his first extended interview since his UFC 209,

Apr 02, 2017
  • TheCerealKiller

    There should be a regulated weight cut. They should make these guys weigh in the weeks leading up to a fight so they don’t try to cut 20 pounds in two days. You can only dehydrate so much before your body shuts down.

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA