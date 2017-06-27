Tony Ferguson Lays Out Terms for Khabib Nurmagomedov



(Video courtesy of UFC on Fox | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Khabib Nurmagomedov, despite having to pull out of their last attempt to fight due to a difficult weight cut, still wants to fight Tony Ferguson. Ferguson is willing, maybe, to eventually fight Nurmagomedov, but he realizes that he’s currently in the driver’s seat and laid out terms for the Dagestani fighter.

