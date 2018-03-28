Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov Trade Insults During UFC 223 Media Call

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
The four fighters competing in championship bouts at UFC 223 on April 7 fielded questions from the media during Wednesday’s UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib Media Conference Call.
Interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson takes on undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fight card’s main event at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. UFC 223 will be the fourth time Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have been scheduled to fight and the tensions were high on the conference call.
In the co-main event, newly crowned women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas puts her title on the line for the first time against the fighter she took it from, Joanna Jędrzejczyk.