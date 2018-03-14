Tony Ferguson Goes Old School Training for UFC 223, Kicks Steel Pipe (Video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tony Ferguson UFC 216

Conor McGregor post press at Mayweather vs McGregor

Quinton Rampage Jackson Bellator 192 lunch

Conor McGregor Instagram Max Holloway slam

March 14, 2018
UFC 223: Ferguson vs Khabib

Welcome to the El Cucuy camp. Tony "El Cucuy" Ferguson #UFC223

Posted by UFC on Wednesday, March 14, 2018

.
Interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is getting ready for his April 7 showdown with undefeated contender Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two headline the UFC 223 fight card slated for Brooklyn, N.Y.

With nothing less than the undisputed UFC lightweight title on the line – according to UFC president Dana White – both fighters are taking the bout extremely seriously, putting in the hours in the gym. (Conor McGregor is expected to be stripped of the UFC lightweight title before Ferguson and Nurmagomedov declare a winner.)

Ferguson, however, is taking things a step further. He’s put together his own gym, complete with a steel braided pipe on which he conditions his shins.

No joke! 

Ferguson let the UFC camera crew in on his homemade training facility, making it a key focus to show off his shin-conditioning equipment. 

We’re pretty sure he did that to put the fear of El Cucuy into his opponents.

               

