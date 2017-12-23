Tony Ferguson Continues to Pressure Conor McGregor to Defend or Vacate

Interim UFC lightweight titleholder Tony Ferguson had a very special Christmas message for lightweight champion Conor McGregor: Defend the belt or give it up.

Of course, that’s pretty much the same message that Ferguson has been sending to the brash Irishman for quite some time, but the manner in which he repeated it for the Holidays was rather humorous.

Check out Ferguson’s special holiday tweet…

"Happy Holidays My Hooligans" Papi Chulo Cucuy Says #SeasonsBeatings & Happy New New Year! #DefendorVacate Friggen' Potatoe Chip Eatin' McNuggets Dunkin', Paper Champ Dead Beat. It's Sad To See Your Fans W/ Me @Thenotoriousmma #VacateBitch #NoBalls ??? #InGloriousNotorious pic.twitter.com/YcHwmnnAiX — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 22, 2017

The UFC is on hiatus over the holiday weekend, but tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 30, for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.