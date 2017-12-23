HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tony Ferguson UFC 216

hot-sauce-featuredTony Ferguson Continues to Pressure Conor McGregor to Defend or Vacate

Cody Garbrandt & Jean-Claude Van Damme

hot-sauce-featuredCody Garbrandt Recounts Making Jean-Claude Van Damme Drop to His Knees and Cry

MacLife Video Blog - Mayweather vs McGregor

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Wants to Fight in Russia

hot-sauce-featuredCarla Esparza Shows Her ‘Abs Peeking Out’ Ahead of UFC 219

Tony Ferguson Continues to Pressure Conor McGregor to Defend or Vacate

December 23, 2017
NoNo Comments

Interim UFC lightweight titleholder Tony Ferguson had a very special Christmas message for lightweight champion Conor McGregor: Defend the belt or give it up.

Of course, that’s pretty much the same message that Ferguson has been sending to the brash Irishman for quite some time, but the manner in which he repeated it for the Holidays was rather humorous.

Check out Ferguson’s special holiday tweet…

The UFC is on hiatus over the holiday weekend, but tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 30, for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA