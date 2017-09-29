Tony Ferguson: Conor McGregor Needs to Defend or Vacate (Video)

(Courtesy of Karyn Bryant)

Tony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum got into an intense argument during a UFC 216 media luncheon on Thursday. The two were in Los Angeles to promoter their respective bouts slated for next week at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. But things fell apart early on as the two began exchanging heated words.

Both men stood and were shouting at each other before UFC public relations staff stepped in the middle to keep them separated.

Cooler heads eventually prevailed and Ferguson continued his interview, fielding questions from reporters.

Of course, Ferguson briefly addressed the altercation with Werdum, calling him and his manager “fake people,” but moved beyond that to talk about his training in Big Bear, Calif., his upcoming fight with Kevin Lee, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor‘s lack of title defenses.

