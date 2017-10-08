Tony Ferguson: Conor McGregor is Scared, but There’s Nowhere to Run

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Tony Ferguson captured the interim version of the lightweight title at UFC 216 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. He submitted Kevin Lee late in the third round of their headlining bout.

Not only did Ferguson capture the interim belt, he notched his tenth consecutive victory inside the vaunted Octagon.

Now that he has the belt and increased his overall record to 23-3, Ferguson believes he’s put UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in check.

TRENDING > Dana White Denies Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz Trilogy in the Works

“You can’t run anymore, man. You’re in check,” Ferguson said at the UFC 216 post-fight press conference. “And I’m great at chess.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram