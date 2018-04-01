Tony Ferguson Breaks His Silence After Being Forced Out of UFC 223 Due to Injury

Tony Ferguson is gutted that he can’t fight in the UFC 223 main event.

That’s the word from Ferguson after it was announced on Sunday that he was forced out of his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov on April 7 due to a knee injury suffered just a few days ago.

With Ferguson out, featherweight champion Max Holloway stepped up on just six days notice to face Nurmagomedov to determine a new undisputed lightweight champion in the UFC.

Following the news that the UFC 223 main event had been changed, Ferguson took to Instagram where he explained what happened while also apologizing for dropping out of the fight with Nurmagomedov.

“Words can’t explain how hurt, frustrated, angry and in disbelief I am right now,” Ferguson wrote. “As I awas completing my UFC pre-fight media obligations on Friday, I had an accident on a studio set that tore a ligament in my knee. My doctor and the UFC doctor both said I can’t fight and one is saying I need surgery so I will see a specialist to make the final determination on how I can heal up and get back in there to defend my belt.

“I want to apologize to all the fans, the UFC, Khabib, my teammates, my coaches, my friends and most importantly my family. Happy Easter to everyone out there. I believe there is a silver lining in this nightmare of a reality because this isn’t an April fools. Good health and blessings to you all.”

To add to Ferguson’s misery about missing out on the fight, UFC president Dana White later confirmed that he would be stripped of his interim lightweight title to make room for a new undisputed champion to be crowned in the fight between Nurmagomedov and Holloway.

As Ferguson noted in his statement, there’s no timeline for his return but he will undoubtedly be anxiously awaiting his chance to finally step back into the Octagon and battle for UFC gold again.