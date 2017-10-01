               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kevin Lee

featuredKevin Lee Doesn’t Respect Conor McGregor’s UFC Lightweight Title

Conor McGregor - UFC 205 press conference

featuredConor McGregor Teases His UFC Return, Names Several Possible Opponents

Tony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum separated at UFC 216 luncheon

featuredTony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum Have to be Separated at UFC 216 Luncheon (Video)

UFC 202 McGregor vs Diaz

featuredCoach Wants Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 for St. Paddy’s Day

Tony Ferguson Bashes The Possibility of Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3

October 1, 2017
NoNo Comments

Top UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson will take on seventh ranked Kevin Lee for the interim 155-pound title in the UFC 216 main event on October 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lightweight champion Conor McGregor may or may not defend his title against the interim champion when he returns to the Octagon, and that doesn’t sit well with Ferguson.

Talk of a McGregor and Nate Diaz trilogy bout has heated up. Diaz handed McGregor his only UFC loss at UFC 196 after accepting the fight on short notice. The Irishman avenged the loss at UFC 202. A third fight against Diaz is likely the biggest fight the organization could put on in the lightweight division, but Ferguson believes McGregor should return to face the interim titleholder.

TRENDING > Kevin Lee Doesn’t Respect Conor McGregor’s UFC Lightweight Title

“Anything else (other than facing the interim champion), as far as him trying to fight Nate and everything else, the (expletive) rankings and everything else the UFC stands for is out the window. I mean, really? You have the rankings for a reason. You have an interim belt for a reason, that’s so you can unify the thing,” said Ferguson during the UFC 216 Media Conference Call.

“If they want to put that fight together then that’s great, but the fans would be pissed because obviously they know that Diaz and Conor is going to make a lot of money, but the real righteous thing to do is to make sure the belts become unified. That’s what really needs to happen,” added “El Cucuy.” 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA