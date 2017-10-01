Tony Ferguson Bashes The Possibility of Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3

Top UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson will take on seventh ranked Kevin Lee for the interim 155-pound title in the UFC 216 main event on October 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lightweight champion Conor McGregor may or may not defend his title against the interim champion when he returns to the Octagon, and that doesn’t sit well with Ferguson.

Talk of a McGregor and Nate Diaz trilogy bout has heated up. Diaz handed McGregor his only UFC loss at UFC 196 after accepting the fight on short notice. The Irishman avenged the loss at UFC 202. A third fight against Diaz is likely the biggest fight the organization could put on in the lightweight division, but Ferguson believes McGregor should return to face the interim titleholder.

“Anything else (other than facing the interim champion), as far as him trying to fight Nate and everything else, the (expletive) rankings and everything else the UFC stands for is out the window. I mean, really? You have the rankings for a reason. You have an interim belt for a reason, that’s so you can unify the thing,” said Ferguson during the UFC 216 Media Conference Call.

“If they want to put that fight together then that’s great, but the fans would be pissed because obviously they know that Diaz and Conor is going to make a lot of money, but the real righteous thing to do is to make sure the belts become unified. That’s what really needs to happen,” added “El Cucuy.”

