               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum separated at UFC 216 luncheon

featuredTony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum Have to be Separated at UFC 216 Luncheon (Video)

UFC 202 McGregor vs Diaz

featuredCoach Wants Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 for St. Paddy’s Day

UFC and Apple Logos

featuredApple, Amazon and New Streaming Services Could Play a Major Part in UFC Television Rights Deal

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather weigh-in

featuredMayweather vs. McGregor Expected to Fall Short of Pay-Per-View Record

Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee Get into Expletive-Filled War of Words on UFC 216 Media Call

September 28, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

The four fighters taking part in the UFC 216 title bouts held a media conference call on Thursday to promote their fights, which are slated for Saturday, Oct. 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

While Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee, Demetrious Johnson, and Ray Borg were all on the call, it was Ferguson and Lee’s expletive-filled tirades that dominated.

TRENDING > Tony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum Have to be Separated at UFC 216 Luncheon (Video)

In the UFC 216 main event, Ferguson squares off with Lee for the interim lightweight championship, which they’re hoping will lead to a shot at current champion Conor McGregor. In addition to that title fight, Johnson, the flyweight champion, will attempt to take sole possession of the UFC record for most title defenses when he puts his belt on the line against Borg in the co-main event.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA