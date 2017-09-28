Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee Get into Expletive-Filled War of Words on UFC 216 Media Call

The four fighters taking part in the UFC 216 title bouts held a media conference call on Thursday to promote their fights, which are slated for Saturday, Oct. 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

While Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee, Demetrious Johnson, and Ray Borg were all on the call, it was Ferguson and Lee’s expletive-filled tirades that dominated.

In the UFC 216 main event, Ferguson squares off with Lee for the interim lightweight championship, which they’re hoping will lead to a shot at current champion Conor McGregor. In addition to that title fight, Johnson, the flyweight champion, will attempt to take sole possession of the UFC record for most title defenses when he puts his belt on the line against Borg in the co-main event.

