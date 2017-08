Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee Engage in Heated Face Off Ahead of UFC 216

Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee had to be separated by UFC president Dana White on Thursday after a heated face off during a media day in Las Vegas.

Ferguson will face Lee to crown a new interim lightweight champion with the winner expected to challenge Conor McGregor after he makes his return to the UFC.

Ferguson and Lee meet at UFC 216 in Las Vegas on Oct. 7.

