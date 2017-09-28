Tony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum Have to be Separated at UFC 216 Luncheon (Video)

(Courtesy of Karyn Bryant)

Believe it or not, UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson and promotional heavyweight Fabricio Werdum had to be separated at Thursday’s luncheon in Los Angeles, where they were charged with fielding questions to promotion next week’s UFC 216 in Las Vegas.

Ferguson was talking about what fighting for an interim version of the lightweight belt meant to him. Apparently, his answer wasn’t playing well with Werdum, who jumped in and started talking over Ferguson.

The two began exchanging words, stood and continued trading barbs until UFC public relations staff jumped between them to make sure it didn’t go any further than a war of words.

Ferguson headlines UFC 216, facing Kevin Ferguson for the interim UFC lightweight championship.

Werdum will also fight on the pay-per-view televised main card, hoping to get the better of Derrick Lewis in an attempt to get back in the thick of things and get a shot at regaining the heavyweight title.

