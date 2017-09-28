               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum separated at UFC 216 luncheon

featuredTony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum Have to be Separated at UFC 216 Luncheon (Video)

UFC 202 McGregor vs Diaz

featuredCoach Wants Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 for St. Paddy’s Day

UFC and Apple Logos

featuredApple, Amazon and New Streaming Services Could Play a Major Part in UFC Television Rights Deal

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather weigh-in

featuredMayweather vs. McGregor Expected to Fall Short of Pay-Per-View Record

Tony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum Have to be Separated at UFC 216 Luncheon (Video)

September 28, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of Karyn Bryant)

Believe it or not, UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson and promotional heavyweight Fabricio Werdum had to be separated at Thursday’s luncheon in Los Angeles, where they were charged with fielding questions to promotion next week’s UFC 216 in Las Vegas.

Ferguson was talking about what fighting for an interim version of the lightweight belt meant to him. Apparently, his answer wasn’t playing well with Werdum, who jumped in and started talking over Ferguson. 

The two began exchanging words, stood and continued trading barbs until UFC public relations staff jumped between them to make sure it didn’t go any further than a war of words.

TRENDING > Freddie Roach: Georges St-Pierre’s Punches Pack More Power Than Ever

Ferguson headlines UFC 216, facing Kevin Ferguson for the interim UFC lightweight championship. 

Werdum will also fight on the pay-per-view televised main card, hoping to get the better of Derrick Lewis in an attempt to get back in the thick of things and get a shot at regaining the heavyweight title.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA