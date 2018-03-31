Tony Ferguson Ahead of UFC 223: ‘I Hit the Speed Bag Better Than Canelo’ (Video)

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson spoke at length with the MMA media ahead of his UFC 223 headliner with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ferguson had quite a bit to say, not only about Nurmagomedov, but also current UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, as well as his astute approach to the fight game.

UFC 223 marks the fourth time that Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have tried to step into the Octagon across from each other. Nurmagomedov once pulled out of the fight because of injury and another time because of a bad weight cut. Ferguson withdrew once because of a lung issue.

If the bout takes place as planned, it will crown a new UFC lightweight champion.

Though McGregor currently holds the belt, he has never defended it since taking it from Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 on Nov. 12, 2016. McGregor is expected to be stripped of the title by the time Ferguson and Nurmagomedov make it to the Octagon.

Watch as Ferguson talks in-depth about his rivalry with Nurmagomedov, McGregor, and much more.

UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib takes place on April 7 in Brooklyn, N.Y. Follow along on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 223 live results and fight stats.