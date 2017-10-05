Tommy Hayden to Defend Lightweight Sword at Full Metal Dojo 15

UFC veteran Tommy Hayden is set to defend his Full Metal Dojo lightweight sword on Nov. 4 in Bangkok. The American is scheduled to face French veteran Jason Ponet at the Insanity Nightclub.

At Full Metal Dojo champions get samurai swords, not belts. Hayden (11-3) won his by beating Will Chope and the Bangkok based UFC veteran put together a three fight winning streak since returning from a two year layoff.

Ponet (16-11-1-1) challenged for the Cage Warriors lightweight title in his most recent bout, losing by submission to Chris Fishgold. He made his Full Metal Dojo back in 2014 on the promotion’s first ever show, stopping Dylan Fussel in the first round.

Full Metal Dojo’s charismatic promoter Jon Nutt is now the face of the Fox Sports Asia combat sport coverage. He flew to Las Vegas to cover the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor and is in demand as a TV presenter and analyst.

He also presents a monthly TV show for Fox Sports Asia entitled ‘Live From Bangkok’ with a roundup of all the latest news from the world of competitive fighting. On Nov. 4 he will be back to his day job, putting on a fight card in Bangkok for the 11th time.

