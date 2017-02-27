Tommy Hayden Outwrestles Will Chope in Battle of UFC Vets at Full Metal Dojo 13

Two Thailand based UFC veterans went head to head in the main event of Full Metal Dojo 13. It was Tommy Hayden who prevailed over Will Chope. The TUF 9 alumni utilized a very effective wrestling based strategy to claim a unanimous decision win in Bangkok.

At the start of the opening round, Hayden landed a solid low kick and instantly shot for a takedown. Chope found himself on his back for the first time in the fight and remained there for the rest of the round, eating knees, punches, and elbows.

There was more of the same in the second stanza as Hayden threw a few punches to set up an early takedown. He didn’t do quite as much damage as in the first round, but was still active enough to ensure that the referee didn’t need to intervene to stand the fighters up.

TRENDING > Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov Dominate Michael Johnson (UFC 209 Free Fight)

The third round bought more of the same for Chope, who was taken down inside the first 10 seconds. Hayden stood up to throw some kicks at his opponent’s legs, but quickly returned to top position where he remained until the end of the round.

With Chope (33-13) having spent virtually the entire fight on his back, it was an easy decision for the judges who awarded Hayden (11-3) the decision. He also became the inaugural FMD lightweight champion and was awarded a Samurai sword, instead of a belt, by promoter Jon Nutt.

The co-main event saw a potential UFC fighter of the future bolster his burgeoning reputation as Ali Motamed (4-0) came from behind to beat Luke Adams (10-9). Having spent almost the entire fight defending rear-naked choke attempts, the Iranian escaped a body lock and landed a hard knee during a second-round scramble.

The fight continued for a few more seconds, but it soon became apparent that Adams had suffered a serious cut above his eye. The referee paused the action to allow the doctor to take a look and after appraising the damage he decided to call off the fight.

Full Metal Dojo 13 Results

Tommy Hayden beat Will Chope by Decision (Unanimous) at 5:00 of round 3

Ali Motamed beat Luke Adams by TKO (Doctor Stoppage) at 3:59 of round 2

Meas Meu beat Jirawat Iamsamang by submission (Guillotine Choke) at 3:17 of round 2

Javier Trujillo beat Ryan Feltner by KO (Punches) at 0;)5 of round 1

Rustam Abdurakhmanov beats Francois Xavier Leal de la Torre by Submission (Americana) at 1:51 of round 1

Sunisa Srisan beatsWilasinee Komhom by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 4:13 of round 1

Biondi Dayangadang beats Pinai Nuisorn by Submission (Triangle Choke) at 2:07 of round 1

Rocky Bactol beats Asith Buapa by Decision (Unanimous) at 3:00 of round 1 (amateur)

Rungrot Posri beats Poonsak Narula by Decision (Unanimous) at 3:00 of round 1 (amateur)

Arnan Chaiyasan beats Kittichet Sapworasakul by TKO (Punches) at 1:16 of round 1 (amateur)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram