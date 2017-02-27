HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley UFC 209 Media Day Scrum

featuredTyron Woodley ‘Not Concerned’ About Stephen Thompson

Conor McGregor and Dana White

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor’s Next Fight Will Be MMA Rules in the UFC

Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 193 scrum

featuredIt’s Official: Joanna Jedrzejczyk to Defend Her Belt at UFC 211

Derrick Lewis

featuredDerrick Lewis Knocks Travis Browne Out (UFC Halifax Results)

Tommy Hayden Outwrestles Will Chope in Battle of UFC Vets at Full Metal Dojo 13

February 27, 2017
1 Comment

Two Thailand based UFC veterans went head to head in the main event of Full Metal Dojo 13. It was Tommy Hayden who prevailed over Will Chope. The TUF 9 alumni utilized a very effective wrestling based strategy to claim a unanimous decision win in Bangkok.

At the start of the opening round, Hayden landed a solid low kick and instantly shot for a takedown. Chope found himself on his back for the first time in the fight and remained there for the rest of the round, eating knees, punches, and elbows.

There was more of the same in the second stanza as Hayden threw a few punches to set up an early takedown. He didn’t do quite as much damage as in the first round, but was still active enough to ensure that the referee didn’t need to intervene to stand the fighters up.

TRENDING > Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov Dominate Michael Johnson (UFC 209 Free Fight)

The third round bought more of the same for Chope, who was taken down inside the first 10 seconds. Hayden stood up to throw some kicks at his opponent’s legs, but quickly returned to top position where he remained until the end of the round.

Tommy HaydenWith Chope (33-13) having spent virtually the entire fight on his back, it was an easy decision for the judges who awarded Hayden (11-3) the decision. He also became the inaugural FMD lightweight champion and was awarded a Samurai sword, instead of a belt, by promoter Jon Nutt.

The co-main event saw a potential UFC fighter of the future bolster his burgeoning reputation as Ali Motamed (4-0) came from behind to beat Luke Adams (10-9). Having spent almost the entire fight defending rear-naked choke attempts, the Iranian escaped a body lock and landed a hard knee during a second-round scramble.

The fight continued for a few more seconds, but it soon became apparent that Adams had suffered a serious cut above his eye. The referee paused the action to allow the doctor to take a look and after appraising the damage he decided to call off the fight.

Full Metal Dojo 13 Results

  • Tommy Hayden beat Will Chope by Decision (Unanimous) at 5:00 of round 3
  • Ali Motamed beat Luke Adams by TKO (Doctor Stoppage) at 3:59 of round 2
  • Meas Meu beat Jirawat Iamsamang by submission (Guillotine Choke) at 3:17 of round 2
  • Javier Trujillo beat Ryan Feltner by KO (Punches) at 0;)5 of round 1
  • Rustam Abdurakhmanov beats Francois Xavier Leal de la Torre by Submission (Americana) at 1:51 of round 1
  • Sunisa Srisan beatsWilasinee Komhom by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 4:13 of round 1
  • Biondi Dayangadang beats Pinai Nuisorn by Submission (Triangle Choke) at 2:07 of round 1
  • Rocky Bactol beats Asith Buapa by Decision (Unanimous) at 3:00 of round 1 (amateur)
  • Rungrot Posri beats Poonsak Narula by Decision (Unanimous) at 3:00 of round 1 (amateur)
  • Arnan Chaiyasan beats Kittichet Sapworasakul by TKO (Punches) at 1:16 of round 1 (amateur)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Stephen Thompson

Sick of Mayweather vs. McGregor Talk, Wonderb...

Feb 27, 2017No Comments19 Views

Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson weighs in on a potential boxing superfight between UFC champion Conor McGregor and retired boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Fans - UFC 209 Embedded 1

Khabib Nurmagomedov Fans Se...

Khabib Nurmagomedov's fans surprise him after his final hard

Feb 27, 2017
Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson 1 tale of tape

Tyron Woodley and Stephen T...

Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson first met at UFC

Feb 27, 2017
Claudia Gadelha - TUF 23 Finale

Claudia Gadelha Draws Karol...

The top two UFC starwweights not named Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Feb 27, 2017
  • tomorrowclear

    “alumnus” not “alumni.” “Alumni” is plural.

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA