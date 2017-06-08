Tom Gallicchio Taps Out Justin Edwards (TUF 25 Fight Replay)
Tom Gallicchio survives a near knockout and guillotine choke and then comes back with a submission win over Justin Edwards in the first quarterfinal fight of the season.
Hayder Hassan earns a quick first round knockout over Joe Stevenson to re-enter the competition as the wild card selection.