HOT OFF THE WIRE
Demetrious Johnson UFC on FOX 24

featuredDemetrious Johnson Claims UFC Threatened to Close Flyweight Division If He Won’t Fight TJ Dillashaw

featuredDemetrious Johnson: Bullying UFC Has Failed to Market and Promote Me Appropriately

featuredUFC is Where Vitor Belfort Wants To Be

Max Holloway

featuredMax Holloway Finishes Jose Aldo To Unify Belts (UFC 212 Results)

Tom Gallicchio Taps Out Justin Edwards (TUF 25 Fight Replay)

June 8, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of The Ultimate Fighter)

Tom Gallicchio survives a near knockout and guillotine choke and then comes back with a submission win over Justin Edwards in the first quarterfinal fight of the season.

TRENDING > Derek Brunson Pounds Out Roan Carneiro (UFC KO of the Week)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Hayder Hassan Destroys Joe Stevenson (TUF 25 ...

Jun 08, 2017No Comments12 Views

Hayder Hassan earns a quick first round knockout over Joe Stevenson to re-enter the competition as the wild card selection.

UFC Fight Night Auckland Me...

Check out the UFC Fight Night Auckland Media Day

Jun 08, 2017

Tom Gallicchio Becomes Firs...

Tom Gallicchio took on Justin Edwards in the quarterfinals

Jun 08, 2017

Hayder Hassan Fights His Wa...

During last week's episode of The Ultimate Fighter 25,

Jun 07, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA