Tom Gallicchio Taps Out Justin Edwards (TUF 25 Fight Replay)

(Courtesy of The Ultimate Fighter)



Tom Gallicchio survives a near knockout and guillotine choke and then comes back with a submission win over Justin Edwards in the first quarterfinal fight of the season.

