Tom Gallicchio Becomes First TUF 25 Semifinalist

June 8, 2017
Tom Gallicchio appeared on the 22nd season of The Ultimate Fighter. He was a member of Team Faber, coached by 2017 UFC Hall of Fame inductee Urijah Faber. He was defeated in the elimination round of the competition by unanimous decision. He was picked sixth by coach TJ Dillashaw on TUF 25: Redemption. He took out Team Garbrandt’s third pick, Eddie Gordon in the second fight of the season. On this week’s episode, he became the first TUF 25 semifinalist.

Gallicchio took on Justin Edwards in the a quarter-final bout of the welterweight tournament and pulled off a come-from-behind win to advance to the final four.  Edwards started quickly, landing combinations.  30 seconds into the fight, Edwards landed a right hand that sent Gallicchio crashing to the canvas.  Gallicchio immediately looked for a takedown and Edwards applied a guillotine choke and jump to guard to tighten it down.  Gallicchio escaped the submission attempt and took Edwards’ back.  30 seconds later, Edwards was tapping out to a rear-naked choke. 

TRENDING > Hayder Hassan Fights His Way Back Into TUF 25 Tournament

“It’s pretty amazing.  I was broke, dead broke.  I didn’t know where the next meal was coming sometimes.  It’s unreal,” said Gallicchio following the win. 

The remaining quarterfinal bouts were announced. Dhiego Lima and Gilbert Smith, both of Team Dillashaw, will fight next week. Jesse Taylor of Team Dillashaw will go up against the wildcard, Team Garbrandt’s Hayder Hassan. A pair of UFC veterans from Team Dillashaw, James Krause and Ramsey Nijem will meet in the last quarterfinal bout.

