HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre and UFC Agree to Terms, Return Imminent

Fedor Emelianenko

featuredFedor Intends to End His Career with Bellator

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredIs Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Closer Than Ever to Reality?

Germaine de Randamie UFC 208 pre scrum

featuredNew UFC Champ Germaine de Randamie Owes Holly Holm a Rematch

Todd Duffee Pulled from UFC 209 Fight Card

February 16, 2017
2 Comments

Todd Duffee is out of his bout with Mark Godbeer, which had been slated for UFC 209.

Godbeer broke the news on Thursday via Facebook and Twitter, saying, “A quick update, unfortunately I have woke to the news that Todd Duffee is out of our scheduled bout at UFC 209.” UFC officials confirmed Duffee’s removal, indicating that he suffered an undisclosed injury.

Godbeer said that he and his management were working with UFC matchmakers to try and find a replacement.

“I have trained harder than ever before, covering all areas, so I will fight who they have to offer,” said Godbeer.

It’s an unfortunate turn of events for Duffee, particularly, since he hasn’t fought in more than a year and a half.

UFC 209 features a welterweight championship rematch between titleholder Tyron Woodley and challenger Stephen Thompson on March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre and UFC Agree to Terms, Return Imminent

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Josh Thomson Only Wants to Fight in San Jose ...

Feb 16, 2017No Comments29 Views

Josh Thompson knows that he's in the twilight of his career and only wants to fight in San Jose from here on out in meaningful fights.

TJ Dillashaw TUF 25 Media Day

TJ Dillashaw Claims Cody Ga...

TJ Dillashaw claims that Cody Garbrandt was looking to

Feb 16, 2017
Fedor vs Matt Mitrione faceoff

Fedor Emelianenko and Matt ...

Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione squared off ahead of

Feb 16, 2017
Brock Lesnar Post UFC 200

UFC and USADA Reveal Change...

UFC and USADA on Thursday revealed changes to the

Feb 16, 2017
  • McGraw

    Well, that sucks.

  • Darin

    Mark Godbeer – best name ever

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA