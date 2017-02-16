Todd Duffee Pulled from UFC 209 Fight Card

Todd Duffee is out of his bout with Mark Godbeer, which had been slated for UFC 209.

Godbeer broke the news on Thursday via Facebook and Twitter, saying, “A quick update, unfortunately I have woke to the news that Todd Duffee is out of our scheduled bout at UFC 209.” UFC officials confirmed Duffee’s removal, indicating that he suffered an undisclosed injury.

Godbeer said that he and his management were working with UFC matchmakers to try and find a replacement.

“I have trained harder than ever before, covering all areas, so I will fight who they have to offer,” said Godbeer.

It’s an unfortunate turn of events for Duffee, particularly, since he hasn’t fought in more than a year and a half.

UFC 209 features a welterweight championship rematch between titleholder Tyron Woodley and challenger Stephen Thompson on March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

