TJ Dillashaw: UFC 207 Warrior Code Video
(Video Courtesy of UFC)
Before TJ Dillashaw fights to establish himself as the top contender against No. 2 ranked bantamweight John Lineker at UFC 207, hear why he fights, and his plans for the future.
Dec 24, 201645 Views
