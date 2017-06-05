TJ Dillashaw Slams Demetrious Johnson: Mini Mouse or Mighty Mouse?

Demetrious Johnson has been more vocal in the past couple of weeks than he’s been his entire career after UFC president Dana White tried to put him in a fight with TJ Dillashaw. Now Dillashaw is lobbing bombs at Johnson.

The situations stems from Johnson being in talks to next defend his UFC flyweight title against Ray Borg, a fight which, if Johnson won, would earn him the distinction of most UFC title defenses in company history.

When a fight between bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and Dillashaw fell apart due to injury, Dillashaw threw out the idea of him dropping down to 125 pounds to try and stop Johnson from setting the record. White liked the idea so much that he decided that was the fight they were going to put together and said so publicly.

Johnson issued a statement saying that he had not agreed to anything in regard to Dillashaw and was intent on fighting Borg.

White didn’t like that response and publicly stated that Johnson doesn’t make the fights, he does, and said they were moving forward with Johnson vs. Dillashaw, likely in August.

Johnson hit back hard on Monday, issuing a lengthy statement to MMA Fighting, saying the he was tired of the UFC’s treatment and later, on the MMA Hour, saying that the UFC threatened to shutter the flyweight division if he wouldn’t fight Dillashaw.

Not giving up on what would be a huge fight for him and one that could land him in the history books, Dillashaw took a shot at Johnson on Monday afternoon via Instagram.

“Mini Mouse or Mighty Mouse? Don’t be scared! This is the fight game,” Dillashaw wrote. “I’ve taken title fights on 24 hours notice. I’m already waking up at 143 pounds, on my way down to put a squash to this hype. You want to call yourself the Goat, then what do you have to be afraid of?!”

Johnson on Monday indicated that he was done arguing about the situation and intended to take a vacation to rest up.

