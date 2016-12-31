TJ Dillashaw Immediately Shifts Focus to Challenging Cody Garbrandt (UFC 207 video)

For the longest time, TJ Dillashaw felt he should have been challenging Dominick Cruz for the bantamweight belt at UFC 207 on Friday night in Las Vegas. That distinction, however, went to his former teammate, Cody Garbrandt.

Garbrandt made the most of his opportunity, getting the better of Cruz for five rounds and taking the belt. Now undefeated in 11 professional fights, Garbrandt has the gold around his waist that puts him at the top of the mountain.

Dillashaw fought on the same card. Going into the fight ranked No. 1 in the bantamweight division, Dillashaw showed why he held that ranking, thoroughly dominating No. 2-ranked John Lineker. After that performance, Dillashaw wasted no time taking aim at his former teammate, and talked about his expectations.

