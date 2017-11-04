               

TJ Dillashaw: ‘I’m Going to Make Cody Garbrandt Give Up’

November 4, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw will try to recapture what was once his when he faces champion Cody Garbrandt in the UFC 217 co-main event on Saturday. The fight card is headlined by a bout between middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping and former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre, but many feel the Garbrandt and Dillashaw match-up is the real main event.

The two rivals used to be training partners and teammates at Team Alpha Male. Dillashaw left the team and the split was anything but cordial. They coached opposite of each other on The Ultimate Fighter 25 earlier this year and their dislike for one another played out on television. On Saturday, they’ll get to settle their differences inside the Octagon.

TRENDING > Cody Garbrandt Releases Infamous Sparring Video Showing Knockdown Against TJ Dillashaw

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

