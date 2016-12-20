TJ Dillashaw: ‘Every Opponent Should Be Worried’ (UFC 207 Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Former champion TJ Dillashaw looks to establish himself as the top contender when he takes on No. 2 ranked bantamweight John Lineker at UFC 207 on Friday, December 30 on PPV.

