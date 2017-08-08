TJ Dillashaw Doesn’t Think Ray Borg is a Deserving UFC Flyweight Challenger

Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw doesn’t feel like Ray Borg is a deserving contender to Demetrious Johnson‘s UFC flyweight title.

A planned bout between Dillashaw and Johnson never materialized, so Johnson is next facing Borg in defense of his flyweight title in the UFC 215 main event on Sept. 9. Dillashaw is expected to challenge bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt sometime later this year.

